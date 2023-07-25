The Pfister Hotel to undergo extensive renovations with expected completion in Spring 2024

MILWAUKEE — The iconic Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee will be undergoing extensive renovations, the hotel announced Tuesday.

According to a statement, the $20 million renovation will involve a full revitalization of the ballrooms and meeting rooms, new guest rooms in the historic tower, and enhancements in the lobby, bar, and cafe.

The project will be done in multiple phases, all of which are expected to be wrapped up by spring 2024.

“Celebrating its 130th anniversary this year, The Pfister is the crown jewel of Milwaukee,” said Michael Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. “With these renovations, we are blending our celebrated history and traditions with contemporary refinements, fresh aesthetics, and enhanced amenities that will result in The Pfister’s continuation as a Milwaukee and national icon for generations to come.”

The Pfister said phase one has already begun on the seventh floor, with meeting and event spaces.

Come fall, when the meeting spaces are completed, The Pfister will move on to extensive room renovations in the historic tower.

The hotel said the rooms will be restyled with new custom carpets, updated window treatments, new bar areas, and entirely new bathrooms. Then, in the spring of 2024, The Pfister will revamp its lobby and other public spaces.

“For over a century, The Pfister has been our city’s enduring mainstay, holding as much of Milwaukee’s history as its own,” said Brandon Drusch, managing director of The Pfister Hotel. “For generations, the Pfister has been the hotel of choice for event planners and individual guests alike. And thanks to thoughtful planning, impeccable attention to detail, and expert craftsmanship, we are elevating our time-honored luxury in a way that is approachable and fresh for today’s guest.”

