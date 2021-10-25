The people have voted, these are the best cheese curds in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The results are in, and according to Travel Wisconsin, we now know the three absolute best places in the state to cheese curds.

This is obviously a heated debate and many people have strong loyalties to their favorite restaurant's curds. In the 'Crown The Curd' competition, Travel Wisconsin received more than 1,900 nominations and narrowed it down to 24 choices in three categories. There were 18,000 votes in total. These results can't please everyone, but the people have voted:

Single Location: Cheese Days, Monroe Optimist Deep Fried Cheese Curds

2-5 Locations: The Great Dane,

6+ Locations: Culver's

Monroe Optimist Deep Fried Cheese Curds are only available during the Monroe Cheese Day Festival. People form long lines in order to get their hands on these once-a-year curds.

The Great Dane Pub and Brewing has multiple locations in Dane County and one in Wausau.

Culver's is Wisconsin's sweetheart and it's no surprise people voted for the restaurant chain also famous for its butterburgers.

What do you think? Did the people of Wisconsin vote properly, or did a restaurant get snubbed?

