The Pabst Theater is getting a new 27 feet tall blade sign

MILWAUKEE — There is a new look outside of one of downtown Milwaukee's historic buildings.

The Pabst Theater's new blade sign is 7 feet wide and 27 feet tall. Crews started the day Monday unloading the sign and then bolting and welding it into place. The process took most of the day.

According to our partners at OnMilwaukee, the sign was made by Janeville's Elevated Identity, which created other familiar Milwaukee signs. The sign is part of the celebration for the 20th anniversary of the Pabst Theater Group.

An official unveiling ceremony will be held on Wednesday at 4 p.m. and feature free beer and drawings for concert tickets, OnMilwaukee reports.

The theater, located at 144 E. Wells St., is on the National Register of Historic Places.

