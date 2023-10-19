The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is back in the Milwaukee area

FRANKLIN, Wisc. — It was first created in 1936 and the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile still travels the country today delivering miles of smiles.

Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is back

TMJ4's Andrea Williams got a chance to ketchup with Hotdoggers "Grill 'Em Up Emily" and "BBQ Brady" at Sendiks Market in Franklin.

