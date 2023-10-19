Watch Now
The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is back in the Milwaukee area

The first Wienermobile was created by Oscar Mayer's nephew, Carl G. Mayer, in 1936.
Andrea Williams joins us live.
Posted at 5:55 PM, Oct 19, 2023
FRANKLIN, Wisc. — It was first created in 1936 and the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile still travels the country today delivering miles of smiles.

Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is back

TMJ4's Andrea Williams got a chance to ketchup with Hotdoggers "Grill 'Em Up Emily" and "BBQ Brady" at Sendiks Market in Franklin.

Click here to locate the Weinermobile's next stop.

