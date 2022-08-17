The Northern Lights might be visible in southern Wisconsin on Wednesday

Southern Wisconsin may get to experience the "sparking dazzling" displays of the Northern Lights on Wednesday.

According to AccuWeather, Wednesday evening might offer the glow of the aurora across the United States. Due to recent explosions on the sun, clouds of charged particles are hurtling through the solar system, AccuWeather says. The clouds of particles, known as coronal mass ejections, are predicted to collide with Earth's magnetic field Wednesday night into Thursday.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) issued a G3 geomagnetic storm watch through Aug. 19.

"However, a G3 storm has the potential to drive the aurora further away from its normal polar residence, and if other factors come together, the aurora might be seen over portions of Pennsylvania, Iowa, to northern Oregon," SWPC said.

City lights from Milwaukee and Chicago can impact how much of the aurora you will be able to see. Officials say it is best to be in an area of complete darkness to witness the light show.

Cloudy weather can also affect your chances. AccuWeather says partly to mostly clear conditions are the best viewing conditions. Check your forecast at TMJ4.

For further viewing tips, visit SWPC's website.

