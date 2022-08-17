Southeast Wisconsin weather: Nice summer weather continues Wednesday

Nice summer weather continues today with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s. Just like Monday, a stray shower may develop inland, where there will be slightly more instability. Milwaukee and most of southeast Wisconsin should stay dry.

Temperatures gradually warm through the rest of the week along with slowly rising humidity. The added warmth and moisture will provide the fuel for a slow-moving system then moves in for the weekend. Storms are possible starting Friday evening, and we may see numerous showers and storms through the weekend. It won't rain the entire weekend, but you should start thinking about an indoor backup plan for any outdoor events you may have.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Inland

High: 78

Wind: NE 5 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 63

Wind: Variable 5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy.

High: 81

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 84

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Chance T-Storms

High: 78

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. T-Storms

High: 77