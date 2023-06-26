The Milwaukee Card Show is coming to the American Family Field this weekend

MILWAUKEE — For all card collectors in the Southeast Wisconsin area, attend this weekend’s Milwaukee Card Show at the American Family Field.

The event will be on Sunday, July 2 from 12-4 p.m.

TMJ4

Prices and packages are as followed:



General admission tickets, including free pack of cards - $6

VIP tickets, 1-hour early entry - $12

Children under 12 - free

All types of card vendors will be present at the event, including Pokemon, basketball, baseball, and more. Plus, the first 20 children at the event will receive an extra free pack of cards.

To purchase tickets, access their Eventbrite.

For families that want an inexpensive activity this weekend or card collectors, this is a must-attend event!

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip