The Milwaukee Admirals hosted a learn-to-skate event to get more kids on the ice

The Milwaukee Admirals and the Boys and Girls Club, teamed up for some fun on the ice. The goal was to teach young kids how to skate on the rink where the Admirals play.

"I tell them that we were all scared to go on the ice too," Anthony Angello a forward with the Admirals said. "Even as Pro's, we've been skating for 25 years, and I still fall. I fell in practice today."

"Yea, I'm a little nervous," Kayla Harris, one of the participants said.

Some kids were a little nervous to get out on the ice. But, after a few minutes, they became comfortable and enjoyed it.

"I like spinning around," Raphael Gardner said. "Because if you spin and fall, you just land on my stomach."

It's all about getting younger generations interested in hockey.

" We're trying to expose kids to skating," Harris Turer, the Milwaukee Admiral owners said. "Not only are they out here skating on the Panther Arena ice, where the Admirals play. They're doing it with our players, it's really special."

