The Lumineers to perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater this August

MILWAUKEE — The Lumineers are coming to Milwaukee this summer!

Milwaukee World Festival Inc. announced the band would be performing at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on August 26.

The show will be a part of the band's BRIGHTSIDE World Tour which will begin on Aug. 16.

James Bay will open for The Lumineers.

The performance falls during Mexican Fiesta so anyone who gets tickets to the show will receive free admission into the fiesta the day of the show.

General ticket sales begin on March 10 at 10 a.m.

