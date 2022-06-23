MILWAUKEE — After 11 years, the Loaded Slate Bar and Grill in downtown Milwaukee has closed its doors for good.

The owners shared a note on Facebook, which has since been deleted, saying, "One simply does not leave a great party before closing time. But as the lights go up and music goes down, it's time to hang it up and head on out. And as bittersweet as it is, that time has come for us."

The Loaded Slate was a popular sports bar located at 1137 N. Doctor MLK Jr Drive. The restaurant opened in 2011.

30-year-old Shannon Freeman, a father and head chef at City Lights Brewing, was fatally shot at the bar in April.

