Medical examiner: Victim identified following deadly shooting at The Loaded Slate in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot at The Loaded Slate near Fiserv Forum early Sunday morning, according to a report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO).

The victim has been identified as Shannon Freeman. The shooting happened around 12:55 a.m., according to police. According to a report from MCMEO, Freeman was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m.

Milwaukee police arrested a 24-year-old Milwaukee man in connection to the deadly shooting. Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the upcoming days, MPD said.

Freeman's family shared the following statement:

"Shannon had a smile that would light up the world. He was a great girl dad with a wonderful sense of humor. A dedicated hard worker. His passion was physical fitness, which he truly loved, but most importantly he was a wonderful son and brother. His death was senseless and he will be truly missed by his family."

The Loaded Slate, located at 1137 N. Doctor M.L.K Jr. Dr., was closed Monday following the incident.

Devin Cooley just moved to Milwaukee and plays for the Admirals. He lives near the area of the shooting and witnessed the aftermath.

"I was walking home Saturday night, just walking home to my apartment right there, and the whole street was shut down," Cooley said.

Cooley and others who works and live nearby said the incident is worrisome.

"As somebody who lives in the neighborhood, it's hard for it not to be a concern," Chris Diaz Carini said.

According to Milwaukee Police, District One (which includes the Third Ward) has seen three homicides so far this year. In 2020 and 2021, there were four homicides in the districts for each entire year.

The incident happened just one week before Milwaukee prepares to host the NBA playoffs. Thousands of fans are expected to be in the area to cheer on the Bucks during the team's playoff run.

