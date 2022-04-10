Police seek suspects after deadly shooting near Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said they are looking for suspects following a deadly shooting near Fiserv Forum.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of N. Martin Luther King Drive around 12:55 a.m., according to police.

When officials arrived, police found a 30-year-old man who had deadly gunshot wounds. MPD said it believes the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Now, police are seeking unknown suspects and are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

