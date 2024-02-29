The Jewish museum that showcases the struggle to preserve history and literature

The Book Smugglers is the story of the life and death struggle to preserve history.

The Jewish Museum of Milwaukee's current exhibit chronicles those steps taken to protect thousands of rare books from the Nazis.

It focuses on a group of individuals who were inmates in the Vilna ghetto during World War Two, who became known as the "Paper Brigade", and risked their lives to save Jewish and other cultural treasures.

The exhibit runs through May 19, 2024.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip