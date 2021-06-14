The internationally known Milwaukee artist who made the Ryder Cup poster

MILWAUKEE — Cassy Tully has a piano in her studio. But she isn't a musician. In fact, she will admit that she needs to practice way more. What she is really known for is her paintings.

She was commissioned to create the official Ryder Cup 2020 poster. The Ryder Cup is an international golf tournament that pits the best European players against the best American players. This year it will be at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

It's a big deal to make the poster. It's a symbol that will live on forever as a representation of this international competition. You can see it all over the course, on TV, and even purchase a replica.

"I would say it’s a dream come true," Tully said.

She has been an avid golf fan for a long time; however, she has been a painter for even longer. She keeps a paint-by-numbers painting of a horse she made when she was four on her studio wall. It's her first-ever painting.

"Yea I’m a painter at heart, but I love golf. I love being a sports artist," she said.

In her painting, she features a member from Team U.S.A. teeing off while looking at beautiful hole number nine. She said she wanted to capture the excitement of this tournament that only happens every two years. (It was postponed last year due to the pandemic.)

"So when folks ask how long did it take to create this painting, it's been a lifetime of growing as an artist, but actually five years of working with PGA America," Tully, who was commissioned for the painting back in 2016, said.

Tully's signature style is adding texture to the painting. She included actual sand from Whistling Straits in the official painting.

This isn't Tully's first rodeo either. She painted the 2015 PGA Championship and 2012 U.S. Women's Open.

"Like some people want to be a doctor. Some people want to be a lawyer. I had a call to be an internationally renowned artist. My first painting is on the wall from when I was four," Tully said.

It's a dream come true. As for the music career, well let's just say she needs to practice her chords like I need to practice my short game.

