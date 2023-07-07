The Incomparable Hildegarde: Keeping her memory alive

A Milwaukee legend who just went by one name, Hildegarde.

She was a small-town girl who became an international celebrity, but some say Hildegarde never really got the credit she deserved.

Hildegarde was a vaudeville performer and fashion icon who shaped the world of Hollywood glamour and style.

She originally wanted to be a concert pianist but after seeing a vaudeville act, she decided entertainment would be her journey.

Steph Connects found one of her biggest fans, Jean Kaldunski for a glamorous history lesson.

