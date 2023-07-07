Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

The Incomparable Hildegarde: Keeping her memory alive

Steph Connects with a Hildegarde Historian
A Milwaukee legend who just went by one name, Hildegarde. She was a small-town girl who became an international celebrity, but some say Hildegarde never really got the credit she deserved.
Steph Connects and Jean Kaldunski
Posted at 4:59 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 17:59:36-04

A Milwaukee legend who just went by one name, Hildegarde.

She was a small-town girl who became an international celebrity, but some say Hildegarde never really got the credit she deserved.

Hildegarde was a vaudeville performer and fashion icon who shaped the world of Hollywood glamour and style.

She originally wanted to be a concert pianist but after seeing a vaudeville act, she decided entertainment would be her journey.

Steph Connects found one of her biggest fans, Jean Kaldunski for a glamorous history lesson.

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device