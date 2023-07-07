The Incomparable Hildegarde: Keeping her memory alive

A Milwaukee legend who just went by one name, Hildegarde.
She was a small-town girl who became an international celebrity, but some say Hildegarde never really got the credit she deserved.
Hildegarde was a vaudeville performer and fashion icon who shaped the world of Hollywood glamour and style.
She originally wanted to be a concert pianist but after seeing a vaudeville act, she decided entertainment would be her journey.
Steph Connects found one of her biggest fans, Jean Kaldunski for a glamorous history lesson.
Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.
