The hunt for affordable holiday gifts in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The countdown to Christmas can spark a bit of anxiety — especially if you have a tight budget.

It's why TMJ4's Andrea Albers is sharing ideas on where to find affordable gifts and the search took us to a store where everything is 40 to 60-percent off!

Beth Collins says the road to savings leads many people to her shop "Look For Less" in Brookfield.

"Typically we have sections for bedding, appliances, toys, clothing," explained Collins. She buys truckloads of returned and out-of-season merchandise that retailers like Target, Macys or Amazon can't put back on store shelves then resells it at deeply discounted prices.

"There are so many families out there in need that need essentials," continued Collins. "I'm a mom myself and I have two girls and I understand the expenses that go into it, especially as kids are growing."

What you spend depends on what day of the week you show up. The most you'll ever pay is $15, that is the price on Saturday. On Sunday everything in the store drops to $10. On Monday what's left is priced at $10. Then, on Tuesday, items begin the day priced at $3 and drop to $1 at 3:00 p.m.

"You'll see me advertise what's in store every single day so people can kind of know what to expect," said Collins. "It's all social media, I don't have a website or anything I just promote everything on Facebook."

Here's another idea — search for a "Buy Nothing" group on Facebook.

There's probably one in your area. People post all sorts of items, giving away things for free and expecting nothing in return. There is also a "Buy Nothing" app. Click here to learn more.

