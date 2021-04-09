The Hop suspends service Monday and Tuesday for water main repair

The Hop will suspend service Monday, April 12 and Tuesday, April 13 for water main repair on East St. Paul Avenue between North Broadway Street and North Milwaukee Street.

The repair will take place partially under the Hop's tracks and platform so, service suspension is for the safety of streetcar employees and riders.

The Hop is scheduled to resume service Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 7 a.m. East St. Paul Avenue between North Broadway Street and North Milwaukee Street will also be closed to automobile traffic on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Access to businesses on E St. Paule Ave will remain open via the driveway entrance from North Milwaukee Street.

