The Hop streetcar to resume pre-pandemic hours in August

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's streetcar, The Hop, will resume normal service starting Sunday, Aug. 1, after the city cut down operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say it's time to ramp up service again as activity increases downtown and as ridership on the streetcar trends upwards.

Starting Aug. 1, The Hop’s schedule will return to 5 a.m. to midnight Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, with service every 15 minutes during peak hours and every 20 minutes during off peak hours and on weekends, according to the city.

To mark the occasion, the streetcar service will be holding “Hop Summer Nights” every Sunday in August from 4-6 p.m. Starting Aug. 1 and

continuing each Sunday through Aug. 29, riders will get a free “hopsicles” from Pete’s Pops and 'cool jazz' from the Don Linke Trio.

The city continues that all riders are encouraged to enter a month-long “Hop Summer Nights” selfie sweepstakes by taking a photo on-board the streetcar and sharing it on Instagram or Twitter using #thehopmke hashtag.

The city says you must be following @TheHopMKE and have public social media accounts. One lucky winner will be randomly chosen on Sept. 1 to win a 'Hop summer night' featuring $250 in gifts cards to Summerfest and Lowlands Group restaurants.

“It’s been fantastic to see our great City coming back to life this summer, with more and more people both returning to work downtown and taking advantage of the many great dining and entertainment destinations along the route,” Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Polenske said in a statement Friday.

“We’re excited to return to our prepandemic hours and service levels, and committed to maintaining a safe environment on the vehicles as

our ridership continues to rebound," said Polenske.

Click here to learn more about the “Hop Summer Nights” event.

