$250K in planning money proposed for The Hop extension to Walker's Point

MILWAUKEE — A proposal is calling for $250,000 in additional funding to help extend The Hop streetcar to the Walker's Point area in Milwaukee.

The proposed funding is part of $3.7 million in new spending proposed through the Walker's Point TIF district, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

The $250,000 would be used for preliminary planning, design and engineering funding. The extension is one of three The Hop extensions proposed, and would go through the Third Ward into Walker's Point, and could go as far south as West Pittsburgh Avenue at South First Street.

Milwaukee officials are also planning extensions between St. Paul Avenue north to Fiserv Forum and along North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the BizJournal.

A hearing for the $250,000 proposal is set for July 15.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett's administration continues to look for ways to fund extensions for The Hop, which currently ferries passengers between the Third Ward, the Intermodal station and the northern tip of the downtown area. The Hop has sparked concern from some, who argue the streetcar system is draining money and only serves a portion of the city's residents.

