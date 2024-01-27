The Honorable Lena Taylor is appointed to Milwaukee County Circuit Court by Governor Tony Evers

MILWAUKEE — After more than two decades of public service, the Honorable Lena Taylor is taking on a new role, Circuit Court Judge.

"Honestly, I'm excited, I'm so excited, and a little nervous, and you know I think that that's appropriate, because it's a whole new path right and I'm looking forward to my colleagues who will show me the way!" said Taylor.

In the legislature, Taylor authored and passed more than 120 pieces of legislation and counting. She says serving her constituents has been an honor.

"To be able to bring voice to often the voiceless, to be able to put a microscope on issues in our corrections system...so many things just to be able to help someone navigate unemployment, to help people get access to food, being able to serve has truly been an honor," she said.

For Taylor, a return to the courtroom is a full circle moment. She started her career as a public defender and has maintained a general practice firm on Milwaukee's north side since 1996.

Julian McKinnie Jarmon is a Milwaukee resident who appreciates her dedication to help those who have who have served time in the criminal justice system. "When I encountered Senator Taylor during my 17 years of incarceration, she showed me routes, appeals. She helped a lot of us young men out, especially juveniles that went to prison. Even as a Senator, she extended her hand," said Jarmon.

In a statement, Governor Tony Evers said quote, "Senator Taylor is a committed public servant...I am cofident that she will serve the people of Milwaukee County well as a Circuit Court Judge."

TMJ4's Andrea Williams asked about Taylor about this non-partisan position. What are some of things that she would like to see done while on the bench?

Taylor responded, something that's called AIM. AIM Court and the short version, it's a you know, it's a specialized court where we actually take in the courtroom and do some of what community corrections would normally do. Supervision of individuals and it's a reward system and a punishment system."

She emphasized that allowing people to feel heard in her opinion, makes a huge difference, and individuals like Lurella Shead, who have witnessed her work over the years, agree.

"Because of the work that I've seen her do in the communities and help people and I feel this is what she's all about. I think she will be a good judge," said Shead.

Taylor says to be appointed to this position is a huge honor.

"So you resign on Friday, sworn in on Monday, and start work on Tuesday....that part." Good luck, so happy for you! Thank you! responded Taylor.

Taylor will fill the remainder of a vacated term until July of 2025. Governor Evers will call a special election this spring to fill Taylor's seat. The seat will be on the ballot again this November, meaning the winner of the special election will have to run again for a four-year term this fall.

