The heartwarming tale of Flash: An online community's effort to save a stray dog

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — They say it takes a village and in this case, a whole online community in Port Washington to track down a little brown dog, Flash, who has lived up to his name.

"Because you couldn't get close to him, and so many people tried luring him and catching him and stuff like that and they were like, 'he's gone in the Flash,' so it kind of stuck," said Kim Haskell who runs the Port Washington Voice Facebook page.

The Facebook group has a following of more than 15,600 members.

Haskell said someone first spotted and posted about the stray dog about a month ago. Since the initial posting, the community worked together to get Flash off the streets.

"People were really wonderful and invested in him, and it was Port Washington and the surrounding area," said Haskell.

Adriana Mendez

Weeks went by and despite best efforts, Flash was still on the streets.

"He's out there in the world alone, and he's a little tiny dog, and the weather is getting bad. There are coyotes, there are cars. Where is he getting food?" said Haskell.

With those concerns in mind, Kim bought traps and, with the help of friends, set them up around town. Members from the group also pitched in to help, posting on Facebook in real-time Flash sightings, from roaming around in backyards to inches away from busy roadways, to traveling miles on end.

"We tried to get ahead of him with traps, but until people reported where he was at, we couldn’t tell so I started dropping pins with their information, pictures, videos," Haskell said.

"The reports were so key. If we didn't know where he might be heading, we couldn't get ahead of him," said Haskell.

Haskell said she spent hours driving around the area looking for little Flash and on Monday, she got the news, Flash was finally captured in one of the traps.

"It was such a relief. Everyone was relieved," said Haskell.

At first, Flash was scared and very apprehensive.

"He survived because he was careful, I think. He ran from everything. Nothing could get close to him, and that's the only way I think he survived," said Haskell.

But after a visit to the vet, some good food, and plenty of treats, toys, and love, he is now opening up.

"He is fantastic. He follows me around. If I got up and left the room right now, he is my shadow," said Haskell.

Flash has not only captured the heart of Haskell but also the hearts of the thousands of online members who were invested in getting this little guy to safety, and Haskell says it was all thanks to the community.

"This was not a Kim effort. This was a community effort... There are people who care about each other, who go out of their way for each other, and for a little dog," Haskell said.

Haskell said Flash was taken to the vet and no microchip was found. She also said she spent countless hours looking online to see if someone posted about a missing dog matching the description, but came up empty. She said as of right now she is focused on getting him healthy and acclimated to other people.

To follow the Port Washington Voice page, click here.

