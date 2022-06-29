MILWAUKEE — A restaurant at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is expanding its menu to highlight the best of Wisconsin for airport passengers.

Over at "The Garden District Kitchen & Bar" you can expect to see Milwaukee staples on the menu.

According to a news release, there will be Usingers corned beef and brats, Jalapeño Cheese Curds served alongside a sriracha ranch and a Milwaukee Fish Fry featuring a lightly breaded cod served with seasoned fries, apple fennel slaw, house tartar sauce, and marble rye. From appetizers, salad, burgers, and entrees, the flavor of Wisconsin is conveyed in every dish.

“MKE is Milwaukee’s hometown Airport, and the Garden District Kitchen & Bar is part of the Airport’s effort to showcase Milwaukee neighborhoods,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. “The Airport is in the Garden District, so it makes sense to name this restaurant after the neighborhood the Airport is in.”

This is a partnership between Milwaukee-based manufacturer Perlick and global restaurateur HMSHost.

The restaurant opened during the COVID-19 pandemic. You'll find it on Concourse D near Gate 51.

