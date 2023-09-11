The future of Southridge could depend on condemning part of it

GREENDALE, Wis. — The future of one popular Milwaukee-area mall could depend on condemning part of it in order to save the whole. It is a move Greendale Village leaders have already taken legal measures to pursue for Southridge Mall.

The Village of Greendale is known for its quiet streets, quaint downtown, and Southridge Mall.

"I love Southridge, I love that it’s there,” said Dawn Werth, a long-time resident.

She has lived blocks away from the mall for more than four decades. It is part of her family's memories.

"When my kids were little we would walk over all the time. When my grandson was little we would have him go over and take him on the train,” said Werth.

But Greendale Village leaders worry Southridge could become a memory without change. Two years ago, the village bought the old Boston Store with plans to see it redeveloped.

"Before we bought Boston Store we were reaching out to Target or any other places that would come into it possibly and no one had any interest to come into that space,” said Jason Cyborowski, village president of Greendale.

Now, Greendale village leaders want to sell the 15-acre site that includes the old Boston Store to a developer who would tear it down and turn it into apartments, dining, and stores. They say it would be a mixed-use development similar to Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek.

But even though the village is the legal owner of the Boston Store site, the town's own law from the 60s is stopping them from moving forward.

“There is an REA in effect from 1968 that pretty much says it needs to stay a big box store or department store. So we can't just tear it down and start building,” said Cyborowski

The village has been working on getting the three owners of the mall on board with making a change to the law. Two have agreed; however, one owner, Fidelis Realty Partners has not agreed. So now the village has started the process to condemn the written agreement so they can sell and tear down the store.

Meanwhile, the former International Council of Shopping Center, now known as ICSC, says without change, some malls struggle.

"Younger people have different tenants that they want to see,” said Stephanie Cegielski, vice president of research and public relations for ICSC.

She says out of the 1,100 malls in the country some are successful, some are not. It doesn’t matter which region they are in, or the type of weather people see, the difference, according to Cegielski, is what is in the mall.

"Luxury brands have just, they're having a moment,” said Cegielski. “The malls, who have kind of brought in a lot of experiential. So extra dining, extra entertainment, not just your classic food court of the 1980s and 1990s are doing well."

A recent ICSC survey found 97% of 16 to 26-year-olds, known as Gen Z, want an option to shop in person.

Back in Greendale, village leaders are trying to keep up with the trends.

"We can't wait anymore,” said Cyborowski.

It is why village leaders have started the process to condemn the written agreement of the former Boston Store site. It is just the start of the legal process which could take 9-12 months. So unless both parties come to their own agreement, Greendale likely will not be able to sell the property to developers until at least next summer. TMJ4 News did reach out to Fidelis to see where they stand with this process, but we have not heard back.

