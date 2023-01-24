Watch Now
The full list: Which movies, actors were nominated for 2023 Academy Awards

Oscars
Posted at 10:13 AM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 11:14:54-05

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday the nominees for this year's Oscars. The winners will be announced on March 12.

Here is a list of nominees:

Actor In A Leading Role

Nominees

  • Austin Butler, Elvis
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
  • Paul Mescal, Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy, Living

Actor In A Supporting Role

Nominees

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
  • Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Actress In A Leading Role

Nominees

  • Cate Blanchett, Tár
  • Ana De Armas, Blonde
  • Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Actress In A Supporting Role

Nominees

  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau, The Whale
  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Animated Feature Film

Nominees

  • Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar And Alex Bulkley
  • Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan And Paul Mezey
  • Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, Joel Crawford And Mark Swift
  • The Sea Beast, Chris Williams And Jed Schlanger
  • Turning Red, Domee Shi And Lindsey Collins

Cinematography

Nominees

  • All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend
  • Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths, Darius Khondji
  • Elvis, Mandy Walker
  • Empire Of Light, Roger Deakins
  • Tár, Florian Hoffmeister

Costume Design

Nominees

  • Babylon, Mary Zophres
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter
  • Elvis, Catherine Martin
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once, Shirley Kurata
  • Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris, Jenny Beavan

Directing

Nominees

  • The Banshees Of Inisherin, Martin Mcdonagh
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan And Daniel Scheinert
  • The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg
  • Tár, Todd Field
  • Triangle Of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Documentary Feature Film

Nominees

  • All That Breathes, Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann And Teddy Leifer
  • All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin And Yoni Golijov
  • Fire Of Love, Sara Dosa, Shane Boris And Ina Fichman
  • A House Made Of Splinters, Simon Lereng Wilmont And Monica Hellström
  • Navalny, Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller And Shane Boris

Documentary Short Film

Nominees

  • The Elephant Whisperers, Kartiki Gonsalves And Guneet Monga
  • Haulout, Evgenia Arbugaeva And Maxim Arbugaev
  • How Do You Measure A Year, Jay Rosenblatt
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect, Anne Alvergue And Beth Levison
  • Stranger At The Gate, Joshua Seftel And Conall Jones

Film Editing

Nominees

  • The Banshees Of Inisherin, Mikkel E.g. Nielsen
  • Elvis, Matt Villa And Jonathan Redmond
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paul Rogers
  • Tár, Monika Willi
  • Top Gun: Maverick, Eddie Hamilton

International Feature Film

Nominees

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Close
  • Eo
  • The Quiet Girl

Makeup And Hairstyling

Nominees

  • All Quiet On The Western Front, Heike Merker And Linda Eisenhamerová
  • The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino And Mike Fontaine
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Camille Friend And Joel Harlow
  • Elvis, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird And Aldo Signoretti
  • The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin And Anne Marie Bradley

Music (Original Score)

Nominees

  • All Quiet On The Western Front, Volker Bertelmann
  • Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
  • The Banshees Of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once, Son Lux
  • The Fabelmans, John Williams

Music (Original Song)

Nominees

  • Applause

From Tell It Like A Woman; Music And Lyric By Diane Warren

  • Hold My Hand

From Top Gun: Maverick; Music And Lyric By Lady Gaga And Bloodpop

  • Lift Me Up

From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Music By Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler And Ludwig Goransson; Lyric By Tems And Ryan Coogler

  • Naatu Naatu

From Rrr; Music By M.m. Keeravaani; Lyric By Chandrabose

  • This Is A Life

From Everything Everywhere All At Once; Music By Ryan Lott, David Byrne And Mitski; Lyric By Ryan Lott And David Byrne

Best Picture

Nominees

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way Of Water
  • The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle Of Sadness
  • Women Talking

Production Design

Nominees

  • All Quiet On The Western Front

Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

  • Avatar: The Way Of Water

Production Design: Dylan Cole And Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

  • Babylon

Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

  • Elvis

Production Design: Catherine Martin And Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

  • The Fabelmans

Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'hara

Short Film (Animated)

Nominees

  • The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year Of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It

Short Film (Live Action)

Nominees

  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

Sound

Nominees

  • All Quiet On The Western Front, Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel And Stefan Korte
  • Avatar: The Way Of Water, Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers And Michael Hedges
  • The Batman, Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray And Andy Nelson
  • Elvis, David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson And Michael Keller
  • Top Gun: Maverick, Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon And Mark Taylor

Visual Effects

Nominees

  • All Quiet On The Western Front, Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank And Kamil Jafar
  • Avatar: The Way Of Water, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon And Daniel Barrett
  • The Batman, Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands And Dominic Tuohy
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White And Dan Sudick
  • Top Gun: Maverick, Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson And Scott R. Fisher

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Nominees

  • All Quiet On The Western Front

Screenplay - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Written By Rian Johnson

  • Living

Written By Kazuo Ishiguro

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Screenplay By Ehren Kruger And Eric Warren Singer And Christopher Mcquarrie; Story By Peter Craig And Justin Marks

  • Women Talking

Screenplay By Sarah Polley

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Nominees

  • The Banshees Of Inisherin

Written By Martin Mcdonagh

  • Everything Everywhere All At Once

Written By Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

  • The Fabelmans

Written By Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

  • Tár

Written By Todd Field

  • Triangle Of Sadness

Written By Ruben Östlund

