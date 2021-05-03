The Couture finalizes construction loan, work begins this week

Developers may have cleared the final hurdle in the years-long plan for a signature skyscraper on Milwaukee's lakefront.

Developers closed on the main construction loan from the Barrett Lo Visionary Development and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“We are thrilled to have closed on the site and to enable the Findorff team to begin construction work for the Couture, a transformational project for our community,” said Rick Barrett, founder and CEO of Barrett Lo Visionary Development. “I want to thank the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee County, and all of the partners who have worked so hard alongside us to ensure that this important project has been able to move forward.”

Construction work on the skyscraper will begin on May 5. Vertical construction is projected to begin in early 2022 and complete in 2023.

The proposed high-rise at the end of Michigan Street would stretch 44 stories and also house a public transit station for the streetcar.

“I want to congratulate Barrett Lo Visionary Development team and the many parties who worked hard to move this project even closer to groundbreaking,” said County Executive David Crowley. “The Couture will serve as a model for transit-oriented development that will change our skyline and our economy through an infusion of well-paying construction jobs at a time when they are needed more than ever.”

The project will create an estimated 4,400 construction jobs and 200 permanent jobs.

