The CDC issues new guidance ahead of the holidays

As the holidays creep closer the Centers for Disease Control has issued new guidance for those planning on celebrating in person.

Their first tip is urging all to get vaccinated.

Daniel Moultrie, a local downtown, has plans to travel to the east coast to see his family this Thanksgiving, something he was unable to do last year due to the pandemic.

"I feel comfortable gathering and traveling. I already got vaccinated, I think everyone in my family has gotten vaccinated," said Moultrie.

Dr. Hashim Zaibak, the CEO of Hayat Pharmacies believes on top of being vaccinated, everyone should still take precautions.

"People who are vaccinated did the right thing, but they should still be careful because we still see some breakthrough infections," said Dr. Zaibak.

For those that choose to gather in person, the CDC encourages celebrating outdoors or if not bringing in fresh air by opening windows or doors. Masks are recommended for those traveling.

For those who are vaccine-hesitant, Dr. Zaibak believes now is the right time to get the shot as it will take time to kick in.

"If celebrating the holiday with your family is an incentive then this is the perfect time to get vaccinated. You can't wait until two days before Thanksgiving to say I'm gonna go get vaccinated and then go celebrate with my family."

However, not all have the option just yet.

"Children under 12 are still not vaccinated and those can not only carry the disease but they can transmit it to other people," said Dr. Zaibak.

Dr. Zaibak tests hundreds of patients each day at his pharmacies across town and he says a majority are under the age of 12.

Currently, in the city of Milwaukee, 54% of adult residents have been fully vaccinated.

A vaccine for kids under the age of 12 could be on the horizon. According to the Food and Drug Administration, they say regulators are working around the clock to support approvals.

"And of course, with more vaccinations, there is less risk of the variants."

The CDC is encouraging all to plan ahead and have conversations before they celebrate to a game plan but most importantly they are urging all to wear a mask.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip