New two-story Target store at Bayshore in Glendale set to open October 19

Sandy Huffaker/AP Images for Target
New Target store location on campus at The University of California San Diego on Monday, Oct 19 in San Diego. (Sandy Huffaker/AP Images for Target)
Posted at 7:17 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 08:17:16-04

The eagerly-awaited Target store location at Bayshore in Glendale will open on October 19, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The Journal's David Schuyler reports that the store will be the first two-story Target in the Milwaukee area.

The 128,512-square-foot location is situated on Fountainview Drive, next to the Lydell Avenue parking garage.

“From Day 1, we have done our best to listen to the community and respond to the shopping, dining and entertainment experiences that they desire, and Target remained at the top of their list and ours,” Kirk Williams, Managing Director of Bayshore managing company Cypress Equities, said when announcing the Target lease last year.

The new Target is a transformation of what used to be a Boston Store property at Bayshore.

The Business Journal reports that Target has more than a dozen stores in the Milwaukee area.

