The bee expo: Wisconsin Honey Producers Association to hold convention in Brookfield this weekend

BROOKFIELD — There's a bee expo coming to Brookfield this weekend!

The Wisconsin Honey Producers Association will be hosting its convention in Brookfield on Nov. 4 and 5 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Milwaukee Brookfield, 1200 S. Moorland Road.

As a part of the convention, there will be a Kids & Bees Expo on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

According to a news release, the expo is a dynamic and hands-on learning experience for kids. Attendees can learn all about honeybees, beekeepers, and honey.

Experiences included in the expo include observing bees in an observation hive, face painting, candle rolling, crafts, and honey tasting.

The expo is open to the public and free.

