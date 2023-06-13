The 1975 to perform at Fiserv Forum this October

MILWAUKEE — The 1975 is returning to Milwaukee! This time though, the band will be taking the stage at Fiserv Forum rather than The Rave, like their last few performances in Milwaukee.

Fans can see the band on Saturday, Oct. 28 with tickets going on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m.

The stop in Milwaukee is a part of The 1975's biggest North American tour to date, "Still... at their very best."

"Between the impressive staging, high concept performance art, and surprise appearances from friends, the tour has been lauded as a band truly in their prime; a claim backed up by the plethora of five-star reviews from critics," Fiserv Forum said in its news release.

Check out some of The 1975s biggest hits:

