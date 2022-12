WAUKESHA, Wis. — Diners at a Texas Roadhouse in Waukesha got more than they bargained for Sunday night after a fire broke out at the restaurant.

This happened at the location just off of Bluemound Road in Waukesha.

The Waukesha Fire Department says they were called there just after 5 p.m. and found the fire inside the kitchen's hood and duct system.

No one was injured, but it's expected to have caused about $50,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

