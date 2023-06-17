Terminally ill Milwaukee County Jail inmate dies at local hospital

MILWAUKEE — The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a Milwaukee County Jail inmate died at a local hospital, after suffering from a terminal illness.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shared the news Saturday saying the inmate was 68-year-old Mohammed Afzal. He had been in custody at the jail since Sept. 2020 on charges of first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon.

MCSO said Afzal had been hospitalized since June 14, following several visits to the jail's infirmary.

The sheriff's office organized a visit between Afzal and his family prior to his death.

MCSO said given Afzal was an inmate at the jail, and despite the fact that he died at a hospital and the presumed nature of his death, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death as an in custody-death.

