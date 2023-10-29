Tentative agreement reached, local auto workers will not report to strike duty

BAY VIEW — The United Auto Workers union has reached its second tentative agreement, this time with Stellantis.

This is now making an impact on the local auto workers in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood.

Tonight, union members were told to “not report for strike duty” at the Stellantis Parts Distribution Center in Bay View, after Local UAW 75 members were on the picket line for over 5 weeks.

Screenshot of Local UAW 75 Facebook page Local UAW 75 post on Facebook page

The news was shared on the local chapters Facebook page Saturday evening.

Although its unknown what the agreement includes, people with knowledge of the negotiations say that this tentative agreement mirrors a template set earlier this week by Ford.

This big step means about 100 auto workers in Bay View that have been on strike since September 22nd do not have to take to the picket line on Monday.

According to Local UAW 75 President, Joseph Neu, he is still waiting to hear the exact details of this preliminary agreement and he emphasizes that nothing is final yet.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip