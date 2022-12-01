Ten people charged in multi-state, million-dollar meth, fentanyl bust

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Ten people, including one from Michigan, are facing criminal charges in Fond du Lac County following a multi-state drug bust that included a large amount of meth worth about $1 million. Authorities said they also seized large amounts of fentanyl.

"The fentanyl seized was enough to kill every resident of Fond du Lac County, which has an approximate population of 104,000," said Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.

According to a news release from the DA, allegations include the distribution of more than 100 pounds of meth. More than 3 pounds of meth were seized, along with 280 grams of fentanyl.

The criminal charges the 10 defendants are facing include conspiracy to manufacture or deliver more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, a Class C Felony punishable by up to 40 years of prison, and a fine of up to $100,000.

Three of the suspects are not in custody and authorities are asking for the public's help in finding them. They are Jason Norton, Dalton Wojkiewicz, and Anthony Tynan.

The bust came as part of an investigation that began in early 2022. The joint investigation is being conducted by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Drug Unit, and Drug Enforcement Administration.

The cases are being prosecuted by Toney and Assistant District Attorney Wesley Kottke.