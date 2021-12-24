Temporary Waukesha Christmas parade memorial to be decommissioned

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The temporary Christmas Parade Memorial at Veterans Park in Waukesha will be decommissioned on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly announced the creation of a Waukesha Christmas Parade Permanent Memorial Commission, which is scheduled to be considered by the Waukesha Common Council on Tuesday, January 18.

"The Commission will work with the City and community leaders to determine the best location and monument to permanently honor those lost and injured," a city statement said. "The Commission will consist of members of the community from a variety of stakeholder groups. The Commission’s purpose will be to make a recommendation to the Common Council on a permanent memorial and location and to assist in the fundraising efforts for creation of a permanent monument."

Waukesha will have a brief closure ceremony of the temporary memorial on Wednesday, December 29 at 8 a.m. The public is welcome to attend.

Officials say all items that are able to, will be curated at the Waukesha County Historical Society and preserved for future.

