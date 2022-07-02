Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tellez hits 5th HR in 5 games as Burnes, Brews rout Pirates

Brewers Pirates Baseball
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez (11) celebrates with Andrew McCutchen after hitting a three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Roansy Contreras during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Brewers Pirates Baseball
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 13:16:43-04

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rowdy Tellez homered for the fifth time in five games and drove in five runs, Corbin Burnes took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 19-2. Willy Adames hit a grand slam as the Brewers connected five times. They also had five doubles among their 16 hits. The NL Central-leading Brewers won for the fifth time in six games and are 7-1 against the Pirates this season. The Pirates have lost six of eight.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Here's what's happening in Milwaukee Tonight