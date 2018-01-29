Teens rob Whitefish Bay woman in alley, take off in her Mercedes

WHITEFISH BAY - Two teenage boys were taken into custody after they stole a Whitefish Bay woman's Mercedes.

According to a news release from the Whitefish Bay Police Department, on Saturday morning the two teens approached a woman in an alley as she was moving vehicles around in her garage.

The suspects were wearing hoods and demanded the woman's keys to her Mercedes. In fear for her safety, the woman threw the keys onto the ground.

The suspects drove off in the stolen car and police said a third person was waiting in a Kia in the alley.

Police later found the Mercedes and the Kia driving near the corner of Hampton Road and Milwaukee River Parkway.

The two cars sped away when Glendale Police tried to pull them over.

Officers later used stop sticks to stop the Mercedes on Silver Spring Drive. The suspects ran out of the car but were taken into custody by Glendale and Milwaukee Police Officers.

The two subjects, 14 and 15 years old, were taken to Milwaukee County Children's Center and are awaiting charges. The driver in the Kia was not found.