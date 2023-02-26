12-year-old boy shot and killed in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — A pair of young boys were shot in the area of 56th and Lincoln in West Allis on Saturday night. One of the juveniles, a 12-year-old, was killed as a result of the shooting.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. at a party being held at a tavern in the area. Upon arriving to the scene, West Allis Police officers spotted the two juveniles who were struck by gunfire.

The 12-year-old died at the scene and the other victim was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. The age and status of the second victim is still unknown at this time.

As of Sunday morning, no one has been taken into custody for the shooting. WPD continues to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the West Allis Police Department at (414)302-8000.

