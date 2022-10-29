Teen, woman shot near Forest Home and Grant

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened late Friday night.

Officials said a 16-year-old girl and a 23-year-old woman were shot near Forest Home and Grant. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing and police are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-24-TIPS.

