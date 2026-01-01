Teen with ties to Racine, Kenosha missing from Rusk County

GLEN FLORA, Wis. — A teen missing from Rusk County has ties to the Racine and Kenosha areas, according to authorities.

Fourteen-year-old Alexandria Kuntz was last seen between 10 and 11 p.m. Dec. 27 at her residence in the area of Townline Road/County Road B in Glen Flora, Wisconsin.

Around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 28, family members discovered she was no longer in her room or at the residence. She left behind her cell phone and laptop and does not have any close friends in the area.

Kuntz is described as a standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing around 170 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair cut above the shoulders.

She was last seen wearing grey pants a grey shirt, black coat and cream-colored Converse shoes. She might also be carrying a pink/red Coach purse.

