Teen stabbed during fight at South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK — The Oak Creek Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek.

Officials said around 10:14 p.m., two groups got into a fight over disruptions during a movie. During the fight, police said a 19-year-old was stabbed several times in the back and neck.

The teen was taken to a local hospital where he's expected to survive. Oak Creek police said a 29-year-old man was also injured in the fight but declined medical assistance.

Three people were taken into custody, and officials said an Oak Creek officer had to deploy a taser on the scene.