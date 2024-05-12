Teen killed in a shooting Saturday night, police say

Police say the shooting happened around 7:34 p.m. on Saturday near 21st and Clarke st.

A person between the ages of 16 and 18 was shot and killed in the incident. Police say the teen died on scene.

The Milwaukee Police Department continues to search for unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

