Teen involved in police chase found dead in Franklin quarry days later

FRANKLIN, Wis. — A Milwaukee teen involved in a police chase over the weekend was found dead in a Franklin quarry days on Wednesday.

On Saturday, July 15, an officer with the Oak Creek Police Department attempted to stop a driver for speeding near Pennsylvania and Drexel around 2 a.m. At that time, one of the passengers fled on foot and then the driver fled westbound on Drexel.

Police pursued the driver with speeds reaching 102 mph. The pursuit eventually reached the City of Franklin. The suspect driver struck a tire deflation device near 51st and Drexel. The pursuit continued until the driver stopped in the 7700 block of South 51st Street.

The two remaining 18-year-old male occupants were taken into custody by the Oak Creek Police Department. They were transported to the Milwaukee County Jail Facility on felony charges.

A Franklin police officer briefly chased the driver on foot after he fled the vehicle and trespassed onto the property of a quarry in the area, police say. The chase was called off due to "dangerous terrain." Officers attempted to search the area but did not find the driver.

On the evening of July 15, the Oak Creek Police Department was contacted by a family member who believed their 17-year-old son was involved because he didn't return home. Police say the family also said they were not in contact with him "which was unusual." The family reported him missing to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Police say the Franklin Police Department was notified since he was last seen on the quarry property. Police attempted to locate him through friends and family, but were unsuccessful.

On Wednesday, July 19, the Franklin Police Department found the driver dead inside the quarry area around 4:30 p.m. An autopsy will be performed on Thursday. The Franklin Police Department is leading the death investigation.

According to police, officers are yet to locate the initial passenger that fled on foot before the pursuit began in Oak Creek.

