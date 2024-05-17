Teen engineers take on Road America with handmade race car

At the legendary Road America track, innovation and engineering met the thrills of racing.

"At first, I got a little nervous on my first lap but then I got the hang of it," said Carter Hodgson, a junior at Port Washington High School.

Students from all over Wisconsin were competing for the fastest lap time during a special event.

TMJ4, Adriana Mendez Students from Port Washington pose with their race car

"There's a transponder little unit box..every time we pass the checkered line, it will take our time," said Hodgson.

"Right now out of all the schools that have a transponder, the new car this year took first, fastest lap, and this one took the third fastest," said Technology Education Teacher, Taylor Last.

This event is about more than reaching the finish line first — each one of the cars were built by students from scratch throughout the year.

"We had to weld everything, cut all the pieces out," said senior Milana Commare.

"We built a car from the ground up," said Hodgson.

This is the second year Port Washington High School has participated in this event.

TMJ4, Adriana Mendez Students learn hands-on skills while building a race car

The technology and engineering students call themselves Piratech Racing and over the past seven months, they worked on building their second race car, doing everything from working the frame, to bending metal.

"This lets us go one step further and apply all those skills that they have to build a functioning race car that they actually get to go out and drive," said Last.

"I've been in all the tech-ed classes. I love welding and fabricating and making things," said Kaden Kopp a senior.

TMJ4, Adriana Mendez Students use technology to help them build race cars

Kopp said this was his first year with the group and he hopes to take the skills he learned through this program into his future career.

"I got a lot more out of it than I thought I would and it was a lot of fun," said Kopp.

Last says that's what it's all about — teaching kids life and leadership skills.

"The big thing is teamwork. It's obviously working together. I was working the event today, so was the other teacher, so it was 10 to 12 kids today just being in charge of the car and getting it out there running and making sure it had gas, checking to make sure everything was tight so being a little bit more independent," said Last.

"It was like an adrenaline rush, hitting the corners," said Commare.

"It was the most fun thing I've ever done," said Kopp.

But on the track, as the students, race their way towards the finish line, they are steering their way to a bright future.

"I'm very proud, it's a lot to build these cars," said Last.

To learn more or follow updates on the program, click here.

