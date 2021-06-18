Watch
Teen driving stolen vehicle in critical condition, passenger dead after running red light

Police Lights
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 14:06:51-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating after they say an 18-year-old ran a red light in a stolen vehicle, and was struck by a passing vehicle. After getting hit, the driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into a telephone pole.

The driver of the stolen vehicle is currently in critical condition and his passenger, another 18-year-old male, died from the injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle did not require medical attention at the scene.

The accident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of N 60th Street and W Capitol Drive. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the second fatal accident within the week that involved a teen driving a stolen vehicle.

