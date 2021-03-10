Teen charged in Slender Man stabbing asks for release in hearing

WAUKESHA, Wis. — One of two teenage girls convicted of nearly stabbing a friend to death to satisfy the fictional character Slender Man is asking to be released from an Oshkosh psychiatric hospital.

Nineteen-year-old Anissa Weier pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide and has spent the last three years in the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh. She is sentenced to spend 25 years at the facility.

Weier asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren on Wednesday to be released because she's reached the limits of treatment. Weier sent in a letter to the judge saying she's forgiven herself for the attempted killing, that she won't let herself be used as a weapon again and that she's exhausted the hospital's resources.

Judge Bohren set a hearing on her request for June 11.

Prosecutors say Weier and Morgan Geyser enticed a friend, Payton Leutner, into woods in Waukesha in 2014. They were all 12 years old.

In the woods, Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier encouraged her. They then left Leutner for dead.

Weier and Geyser told investigators they stabbed Leutner to please Slender Man, the fictional supernatural character created on an online forum.

