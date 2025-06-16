MILWAUKEE — Ten young people, ages 17 and under, have died by gun violence in Milwaukee so far this year. Additionally, nearly 30 children survived a shooting.

Those numbers are slightly higher than this time last year, according to data provided by the Milwaukee Police.

On Sunday, a 16-year-old was shot during a suspected road rage incident near Fond du Lac and Hampton Avenue. They are expected to survive. Last Friday, a 12-year-old sustained a fatal gunshot. MPD has not released details on the circumstances of that shooting but says that the child was inside a home at the time.

"How are we going to grow up with each other? Have fun with each other in the long run if y'all killing each other," CH'Amaryon Wallace wondered out loud.

TMJ4 News CH'Amaryon Wallace, 17, tells TMJ4 that violence in the community feels personal. Whenever he hears about someone being shot he worries about how it could be someone he knows. Wallace spends time focused on music. He hopes young people find ways to spend time that benefits them and their families.

For 17-year-old Wallace, it is hard to ignore the gun violence reaching young people in Milwaukee.

"When I'm hearing about the gun violence or seeing that somebody died I just think about my siblings and who I'm around because it could be any of them," Wallace told TMJ4.

Wallace said that he used to run with the wrong crowd. At one point, he feared death was becoming a real possibility after getting jumped multiple times by armed teens.

Watch: Teen and violence interrupter share message for young people touched by gun violence

Teen and violence interrupter share message for young people touched by gun violence

About a year ago, Wallace joined an organization called Youth Advocate Programs. It works closely with at-risk young people and families to provide individualized support.

It helped Wallace see his potential. He considers the program director, Chaz Fortune, family and a mentor.

"As I've started to go there more and hear more then it got better," Wallace explained.

Wallace is preparing to graduate high school. The teen spends his time creating music and social media content as he looks toward landing a job.

"Meeting them at that age I see a lot of myself," Stephen Hopkins told TMJ4.

At 39, Hopkins admits he made mistakes as a teen. Now, Hopkins uses his experience as program director with Milwaukee's Critical Response Team. They show up when violence breaks out and work proactively with youth.

TMJ4 News Stephen Hopkins, 39, is the program director for Milwaukee's Critical Response Team. The group shows up when violence breaks out to offer support, but it also works proactively to build trust with young people. "I do feel like it’s making a difference. Sometimes we might have days that are worse than others," Hopkins told TMJ4. "The amount of people that we keep safe and amount of people that we get out of the situation gives me the motivation to keep going on."

"Our goal is to build relationships with the youth so they can trust us and give us a call if they're in a situation or problem that can potentially become tragic," Hopkins explained.

Hopkins' phone is always on so that he is ready to be the mentor he needed growing up.

His message to young people is to think outside of their surroundings.

"Just because you're born into a messed up situation or you witnessed people living a messed up lifestyle your whole life that doesn't mean you have to succumb to that," Hopkins stated.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error