'Ted Lasso' star Brett Goldstein coming to Riverside Theater in March

MILWAUKEE — Emmy-award-winning actor and comedian Brett Goldstein is stopping in Milwaukee for a show in March on his 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' stand-up tour.

Goldstein will be performing at the Riverside Theater on Saturday, March 23, doors are set to open at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available on presale on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.

According to Riverside Theater, Goldstein is a breakthrough British creative and is the co-executive producer, writer, and star of the Peabody-winning Apple TV+ series, “Ted Lasso".

His scene-stealing performance as the brash yet lovable Roy Kent has earned him numerous accolades including two Primetime Emmy Awards for ‘Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy,’ making him the category’s first back-to-back winner in almost 15 years.

He is also the creator and executive producer of the cathartic comedy “Shrinking” alongside Jason Segel and Bill Lawrence, which has been renewed for a second season.