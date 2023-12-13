Watch Now
'Ted Lasso' star Brett Goldstein coming to Riverside Theater in March

Brett Goldstein arrives at "Ted Lasso" Day on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Goya Studios in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Posted at 3:42 PM, Dec 13, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Emmy-award-winning actor and comedian Brett Goldstein is stopping in Milwaukee for a show in March on his 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' stand-up tour.

Goldstein will be performing at the Riverside Theater on Saturday, March 23, doors are set to open at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available on presale on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.

According to Riverside Theater, Goldstein is a breakthrough British creative and is the co-executive producer, writer, and star of the Peabody-winning Apple TV+ series, “Ted Lasso".

His scene-stealing performance as the brash yet lovable Roy Kent has earned him numerous accolades including two Primetime Emmy Awards for ‘Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy,’ making him the category’s first back-to-back winner in almost 15 years.

He is also the creator and executive producer of the cathartic comedy “Shrinking” alongside Jason Segel and Bill Lawrence, which has been renewed for a second season.

