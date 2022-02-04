Tear gas used to get man out of Hartland home during domestic disturbance

HARTLAND, Wis. — Prosecutors have issued charges following a domestic incident in Hartland last Sunday.

Online court records show Victor Lucero, 33, faces six charges in Waukesha County Court, including felony stalking with a domestic violence modifier.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities were called out to a home in Hartland around 2:30 Sunday morning.

The documents state Lucero allegedly called a woman in the home, "where he stated he had an ax and that law enforcement would either have to shoot him or leave."

According to the documents, authorities called in a critical incident team, and an armored vehicle helped the woman and several others escape.

Court documents show law enforcement tried to call and text Lucero multiple times, "stating that gas would be deployed if he did not exit the residence."

The documents state law enforcement deployed two flash bangs and then gas, and then Lucero surrendered around 7 a.m.

Online court records indicate he is being held on a $75,000 bond and is due back in court Friday.

