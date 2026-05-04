When students describe their teacher, Mr. Orgas, their words say it all.

"He's the best teacher I ever had," said Colton.

Mr. Orgas has been in education for more than 20 years.

“I just love what I do,” he said.

On a typical school day, his students read books, explore different subjects and enjoy some fun along the way.

WATCH: Teacher Appreciation Week: Celebrating Jefferson Elementary and the heart of classroom 202

Teacher Appreciation Week: Celebrating Jefferson Elementary and the heart of classroom 202

“Just the energy of the kids and their desire to learn is incredible,” he adds.

Teaching was always in his plans, but it took time to get there.

“I didn’t start teaching until I was almost 40,” he says. “I worked for an insurance company — they put me in their training department — and I knew I had to go back to school to get my degree.”The career change, he says, was one of the best decisions he ever made. The students make each day unique, and the staff is supportive.

“We have a really good staff. Everyone is supportive, and you need that in a school setting,” Orgas says.

For him, teaching is more than lessons and textbooks. Each day in the classroom is an opportunity to shape a student’s future, one small moment at a time.

Though he doesn’t seek recognition, he values it for educators.

“I don’t think we could function without educators,” Orgas says. “No matter the district, it’s such a crucial role — and recognition goes a long way.” Teacher Appreciation Week is a time to honor educators like Mr. Orgas.

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