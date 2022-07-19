MUSKEGO, Wis. — Concerned students, teachers, and community members gathered outside a Museko-Norway School Board meeting demanding more answers over the rejection of a book.

The Asian American Pacific Islander Coalition of Wisconsin organized the "teach-in," which was held during the board's meeting on Monday evening.

Last month, the board's education committee rejected Julie Otsuka's When the Emperor Was Divine for a 10th Grade English class.

RELATED COVERAGE: Uproar after Japanese-American book blocked from being read in Muskego class

The 2003 novel tells the stories of Japanese-Americans forced from their homes and into internment camps during World War II.

According to members of the coalition, the board said the book was "too sad," didn't have an "American perspective" and didn't present "both sides."

"It's written by a Japanese-American about Japanese-American characters, so how is it missing?" said Kabby Hong, 2022 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year.

Hong was a featured speaker at the rally. Born in California to Korean immigrants, he's been teaching English for more than 20 years.

He wants school boards to trust the teachers that put forth book selections, but he's not against the board having a role.

"If you're going reject a book, you need to have good reasons, rooted in best practices, and rooted in research, and rooted in what's happening with the college board and AP, to make sure your decision is not based on political bias or personal ideology," said Hong.

After the board meeting, TMJ4 News spoke with Muskego-Norway School Board member Kevin Zimmermann.

"It's not accurate, not being portrayed correctly," he said of the group protesting the board's decision.

According to Zimmermann, the book was rejected by the education committee (three of five school board members), because its selection violated board policy in selecting instructional materials.

"From what I heard is, somebody from the administration told the [curriculum] committee to pick a book from a non-white author. You can't have that. That's a protected class. You can't discriminate against a race," said Zimmerman.

He said in a follow-up email that "he's not referring to the white race as protected, but more so that race is protected under federal and state discrimination laws."

Before the education committee gets a vote, books and curricula are approved by a curriculum committee, which includes teachers.

Zimmerman said Otsuka's book is now being re-reviewed by the curriculum committee and may be resubmitted to the education committee.

Briefly, heated words were exchanged between a small group of people against the "teach-in" and some of those there to support Otsuka's book.

The AAPI Coalition of Wisconsin handed out 100 copies of When the Emperor Was Divine to anyone who came out.

"It's just so well written. And Japanese internment camps were not something I learned about when I was in school," said Emily Sorensen, who was there to hand out books.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip